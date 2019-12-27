AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a Living Well class featuring Julia Danforth, MD, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Adairsville Health Park, located at 21 Commerce Parkway (next to the Food Lion shopping center).
This class will teach about food synergy and wellness. Supplements can’t replicate all the nutrients and benefits of whole foods, such as fruits and vegetables. During this class, Danforth will discuss why whole foods work better than pills. Attendees are invited to bring a low-fat whole-food plant-based item to share if desired, but it is not required. Call or text 404-394-3940 for recipes or questions.
Danforth is a board-certified family physician. She believes that health is more than just the physical body, but mental and spiritual wellness as well. Danforth earned her medical degree from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine in California followed by a residency in family practice at Florida Hospital in Orlando. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Practice and the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.
She was board-certified in Lifestyle Medicine in 2017 and says she is blessed to be able to formally pursue her lifelong career passion.
This class is free and refreshments will be provided. To register, call 770-773-9201 and press 1 to speak with or leave a message for Danforth’s nurse.