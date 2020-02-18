Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.