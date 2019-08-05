AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a Living Well class featuring Julia Danforth, MD, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Adairsville Health Park, located at 21 Commerce Parkway (next to the Food Lion shopping center).
The topic for this class is dairy – does it do a body good? Come and get the true scoop on dairy.
Danforth, who will be guiding you through this class, is a board-certified family physician. She believes that health is more than just the physical body, but mental and spiritual wellness as well. Danforth earned her medical degree from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine in California followed by a residency in family practice at Florida Hospital in Orlando. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Practice and the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.
Danforth was board-certified in Lifestyle Medicine in 2017 and she says she is blessed to be able to formally pursue her lifelong career passion.
This is a free class, and refreshments will be provided. To register, call 770-773-9201.