AdventHealth Gordon will host Dinner, Doctors and Discussions, an educational event for the community, on Tuesday, March 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Conference Room E, which is accessible through the North Entrance. The topic for this event is shoulder pain.
Orthopedic surgeon Stephen King, MD, of AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, will discuss treatment options for shoulder pain.
King, a Level I Trauma Specialist, is experienced and skilled in the treatment of all areas of the musculoskeletal system. He is a graduate of the Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.
Space is limited, and registration is required. To register for this free event, visit AdventHealthGordon.com or call 706-602-7800, ext. 2318.