AdventHealth Gordon will be hosting an event next Wednesday honoring first responders and the fallen victims who tragically died in the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“We are proud to pay tribute to 9/11 at AdventHealth Gordon by having a special memorial service for the community to be a part of,” Eric Dunkel, regional director of network development at AdventHealth Gordon, said. "We are offering our local city and county firefighters free cancer screenings on Sept. 11 and wanted to take the opportunity to recognize all the first responders and civilians who sacrificed their lives on that tragic day."
The memorial service will feature a short program recognizing and honoring those who lost their lives, the playing of the national anthem and taps, and a prayer led by Chaplain Don Jehle.
Calhoun Fire Department Fire Chief Lenny Nesbitt said though there are many reasons to honor the sacrifice of all that give their life on duty in the fire service, number one is their selfless courage and resolve in the face of extreme danger.
“Firefighters know the job that lies in front of them. This is in remembrance of them doing their job while putting aside their personal safety to serve, help and rescue as many people as possible,” Nesbitt said. “It is for this reason we honor their sacrifice.”
The special 9/11 honor service will be held at the AdventHealth Harris Radiation Therapy Center, located on the campus of AdventHealth Gordon at 1035 Red Bud Road in Calhoun. For more information about the event, call 706-879-5850.