Wendy Taylor was recently awarded AdventHealth Gordon’s prestigious Extra Mile Award.
This special award was created by members of the hospital’s Employee Engagement Committee to recognize employees who go above and beyond the call of duty on a regular basis. It is awarded monthly to deserving employees selected by the hospital’s directors.
Taylor, who works as the marketing and foundation office manager, was nominated by Garrett Nudd, director of marketing and foundation president at AdventHealth Gordon, with the following words: “Over the past few months, Wendy has almost single-handedly coordinated and executed several major community initiatives that I believe play a significant role in our community.
Wendy coordinated the hospital’s Teacher Appreciation Week gifts for every teacher in the city, county and private school systems in our community, the AdventHealth Foundation Golf Classic, our first ever maternity fair, open house for the new Baby Place, a beautiful Edna Owens Breast Center luncheon for the foundation board, the construction team and administration and Back to School Blast.
"When we discussed our upcoming breast cancer awareness campaign, Wendy worked with the cancer team to find seven breast cancer survivors and get them plugged in for a photo shoot within two business days so we could meet our publication deadline. She coordinated hair and make-up and lunch so the participants felt pampered and appreciated.
"Wendy coordinates many other events throughout the year including the leadership community service day, the Race Around the Rec 5K and Fun Run, the medical staff/foundation Christmas party, set-up for Relay for Life, getting coverage at the sponsored football games and more. I know that it’s part of her job, but with Wendy, it’s more than a job. Community outreach is her passion.
"Wendy loves to serve. She arrives early every day, and when necessary, stays late. She does it with a smile and a true servant heart. She’s the first one to volunteer to help, and multiple times a week she asks those of us on her team, ‘Is there anything I can take off your plates to help you out?’
"Outside of work, Wendy is the women’s ministries leader at her church. She and her husband, Courtney, have a passion for the community, and I see Jesus shining through Wendy.”