While fewer people are smoking or starting to smoke than ever before, many are using other forms of tobacco and the increase in these alternative habits has become a serious public health threat. The increase in e-cigarette use, particularly among high-school and even middle-school students, is a dangerous trend with real health risks, officials say.
E-cigarettes’ biggest threat may be that the increasing popularity of vaping may “re-normalize” smoking, which has declined for years. Recognizing that risk and being aware of a sharp increase in these new trends, AdventHealth Gordon has partnered with the Gordon County Teen Health Task Force, Calhoun City Schools and Gordon County Schools to educate students through a “Dangers of Vaping Campaign” developed and presented by Tracy Farriba, AdventHealth’s Director of Community and Physician Outreach.
“The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and its Drugs Don’t Work Task Force led by Debbie Vance, Gordon County’s E911 director, are charged with advocating for a drug-free community. We are very proud that our board member, Tracy Farriba, is representing AdventHealth Gordon and the chamber in such a positive fashion as she tries to reach students in our community with important information about this dangerous trend,” said Kathy Johnson, president & CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
On Wednesday, Aug. 28, Farriba will share her presentation at the Drugs Don’t Work Task Force meeting.
“We knew we had an issue in Calhoun-Gordon County because teachers were reporting evidence of vaping: students were becoming ill, they were seeing paraphernalia, and they were hearing kids talk about using” said Farriba. “Then, at the April meeting of the Gordon County Teen Health Task Force, Mark Waycaster, school resource officer at Calhoun City Schools, and Brock Holley, Calhoun High School assistant principal, made a presentation about vaping. They passed around actual vaping equipment — some as small as USB thumb drives — that had been confiscated from students, and we knew we had to find a way to reach as many students as possible with the information they needed to make better decisions. Vaping is an addiction and we’re trying to save lives.”
Both school systems are fully engaged in the campaign. Each middle school and high school in Calhoun-Gordon County will have an Assembly Day reserved for the “Danger of Vaping Campaign” and every student in school that day will be required to attend the presentation. The campaign launched in August and will continue through October. The presentation is a compilation of information drawn from the Alcohol and Drug Task Force, news articles, schools resource officers, healthcare data and other resources.
“So far, I have made presentations at Sonoraville High School, Gordon Central High School and Red Bud Middle School,” said Farriba. “I am scheduled to present at Ashworth on Aug. 22 and several schools are not on my calendar yet, but most students have been fairly receptive. I am being asked repeatedly if it’s safer to vape or smoke, but it’s about the same. The greatest danger with vaping is the instability of the device itself. E-cigarettes are not highly regulated, so nobody really knows what they contain besides nicotine. Cigarette smoking is a terrible, dangerous habit but that industry is highly regulated, so their content is well known, and they certainly are not as volatile as e-cigarettes. Traditional cigarettes don’t explode and send their smokers to the hospital with serious burn injuries. At the end of the day, the safest decision is to be tobacco and nicotine-free, which is our real message.”
Vaping statistics
Information received from a variety of statistical online warehouses confirm growing fears that e-cigarettes and vaping pose a variety of new risks. Vaping is one name for using an electronic device to heat up a liquid, which creates a vapor cloud that the user inhales. The “e-liquid” is usually made up of a mix of nicotine in a liquid form, chemical flavorings and other substances.
The popularity of vaping has grown explosively among teenagers over the last five years, even though the legal age for buying vape pens is 18.
- According to CDC figures, 38% of high-schoolers and even 13% of middle-schoolers have tried vaping at least once.
- Many people use e-cigarettes to break traditional tobacco smoking habits, while many young people are introduced to the powerful drug nicotine through vaping without having smoked previously.
- Between 2017 and 2018, vaping among high school students increased by 78% and middle school students in the same time frame saw a 48% increase in use.
- Between 2011 and 2015, high school and middle school students experienced a 90% increase in e-cigarette use.
- Among people aged 18-29 in 2018, 85% had tried vaping.
- According to an Ernst & Young Survey, most respondents reported their belief that vaping was less harmful that cigarette smoking as their main reason for using e-cigs. Forty-nine percent of regular users reported that their use was primarily part of an attempt to curb smoking.