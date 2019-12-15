AdventHealth Gordon recently recognized its service standards recognition award recipients at their leadership retreat. The awards were given to four leaders who best represent AdventHealth’s service standard categories:
- Keep Me Safe: Prioritize patient safety, including protecting patient confidentiality.
- Love Me: Treat others with uncommon compassion, fairness and respect.
- Make It Easy: Look for opportunities to assist others and collaborate to find solutions.
- Own It: Be positive, aim to exceed expectations and follow through on commitments.
AdventHealth’s service standards are actionable ways the organization lives out its mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ. Each team member uses the service standards to guide the work they do in providing exceptional service to patients, guests, families and each other.
The following members of AdventHealth Gordon’s leadership team were recognized with the service standards recognition awards:
Ed Moyer, director of orthopedics and sports medicine – Love Me
Sandra Webb, director of quality and risk management – Keep Me Safe
Selina Morgan, director of care management and clinical outcomes – Own it
Gregg Ellis, director of patient access – Make it Easy
“Each day, team members across AdventHealth live out our service standards in amazing ways,” said Karen Steely, chief operating officer of AdventHealth Gordon. “We are extremely proud of our leadership team members who have earned the service standards recognition awards. They truly embrace the work we do and positively impact those we serve.”