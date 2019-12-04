AdventHealth Gordon hosted an active shooter drill on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m. Due to the increase in violence in health care settings, crisis safety drills are necessary for learning how to best handle emergency situations outside of classroom training sessions, officials said.
Law enforcement and emergency medical professionals were involved in the planning of this drill and played the roles of shooter and response team. Once the drill began, the AdventHealth Gordon team facilitated their plan for “survival and post-event recovery.”
“Though you hope to never have to put this type of training into action, an active shooter safety drill is a great opportunity for our team and local law enforcement to work together and participate in a life-like scenario to better prepare us for any situation that may come,” said Michael Etheridge, director of AdventHealth Gordon EMS.
The safety and security of AdventHealth Gordon patients, visitors and team members are of the utmost importance to us, and we thank the community for your support and cooperation with this activity.