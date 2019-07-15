The Edna Owens Breast Center at AdventHealth Gordon opened to patients on Monday with the goal of streamlining care and providing the community with a one-stop, patient-focused center for the rapid diagnosis and comprehensive treatment of breast diseases.
Last week, AdventHealth Gordon hosted a luncheon for the foundation board, the breast cancer team and the contractors and construction team in the new Edna Owens Breast Center.
The Edna Owens Breast Center offers 3D mammography, bone density, ultrasound and nurse navigators, as well as a coordinated medical team focused on breast health.
“When women need their annual mammogram, there is absolutely no reason for them to go anywhere other than here,” said Lanell Jacobs, director of oncology services at AdventHealth Gordon.
Jacobs is a breast cancer survivor herself and received her breast cancer treatment in another state prior to coming on board at AdventHealth Gordon. She has helped design and build several breast centers around the Southeast and used her experience as a patient to create a center that filled in the gaps that she felt was missing in her care.
“I received good care,” said Jacobs, “but our goal is to provide our patients with the best care.”
Since mid-2018, AdventHealth Gordon has been embarking on a $24 million capital project to enhance the services provided to the community. In addition to the construction of the Edna Owens Breast Center, this capital project includes a new Baby Place, an expanded operating room and dedicated cardiac catheterization lab. The expanded operating room opened this spring, the Baby Place will open later this summer, and the dedicated cardiac catheterization lab is slated to open in January 2020.
“We are excited about each piece of the overall project because they will allow us to better serve our community,” said Pete Weber, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon.
The center was made possible thanks to the generous support of longtime Calhoun residents the late George and Edna Owens, as well as the AdventHealth Gordon Foundation Board.