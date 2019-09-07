AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a diabetes education class on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. in Conference Room E, which is accessible through the North Entrance.
Designed to provide information and education to those diagnosed with diabetes, the free class will cover topics such as blood glucose monitoring, diabetic risk reduction, living an active life, medication review, healthy eating, problem solving and healthy coping. Free glucose meters, diabetic-friendly foods and other free samples will be available.
“I love attending the diabetes education classes at AdventHealth Gordon,” said Cathy Bryant, a regular attendee. “Each class is beneficial, and I especially enjoy trying the diabetic-friendly foods they provide. I can’t wait to try out the recipes myself!”
“I look forward to every class,” said Sharon Decamp, a regular attendee. “I always learn something new, and I like the people.”
For more information or to RSVP, please call 706-602-7800, ext. 2290 or 2310.