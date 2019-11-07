AdventHealth Gordon was awarded an "A" in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing AdventHealth Gordon’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of health care committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an "A," "B," "C," "D" or "F" grade to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
“We are proud to once again receive an ‘A’ for patient safety,” said Pete Weber, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon. “Keeping patients safe is our top priority. Our team works diligently every day to continuously improve patient care and the well-being of our community.”
“‘A’ hospitals show us their leadership is protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group. “It takes genuine commitment at every level – from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors – and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this ‘A.'”
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
AdventHealth Gordon was awarded an ‘A’ grade today, when Leapfrog announced grades for the fall 2019 update. To see AdventHealth Gordon’s full grade details, learn how employers can help and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.