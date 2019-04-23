AdventHealth Gordon invites the public to join employees on the National Day of Prayer on May 2, as we gather as a community in prayer at AdventHealth Gordon’s CREATION Health Wellness Walk. The event will begin at 12:15 p.m. and end by 12:45 p.m.
Staff will be available at the event for any assistance you may need. The event was created to bring together those in the community who believe in prayer as well as to further AdventHealth Gordon’s mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
If you have any questions, contact Chaplain Don Jehle at 706-602-7800 ext. 2203 for more information.