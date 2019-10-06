AdventHealth Gordon hosted its annual women’s event, She is More, this week to celebrate women and wellness.
“We love providing an outlet for the women in our community to focus on themselves,” said Amy Jordon, chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Gordon. “Their health and well-being are very important to us.”
Attendees received gift bags, enjoyed dinner, visited health-related booths, spoke to medical professionals and took part in health screenings. They also enjoyed testimony from motivational speaker, Aimee Copeland.