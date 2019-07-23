Maternity fair

AdventHealth Gordon hosted a maternity fair Sunday with multiple guest speakers and vendors.

 Contributed

AdventHealth Gordon conducted a maternity fair on Sunday for those in the community that are pregnant, planning to become pregnant or parents of an infant.

The event included a panel of maternity experts, tours of the hospital’s new Baby Place, local vendor booths, giveaways, door prizes and light refreshments.

“Having a child is truly a life-changing miracle,” said Garrett Nudd, director of marketing and foundation president at AdventHealth Gordon. “We are committed to providing a network of support for all mothers and families in our community to help care for those miracles.”

Speakers of the event included Dr. Donald Taylor of AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Curtis Parkway; Dr. Jodi Kuhlman, an anesthesiologist at AdventHealth Gordon; Dr. Jason Skiwski of AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine, Internal Medicine & Pediatrics at Curtis Parkway; Jordan Douthitt, a registered nurse an obstetrical nurse at AdventHealth Gordon; Renee Theus, a lactation counselor at AdventHealth Gordon; and Carlos Rosa, a patient access coordinator at AdventHealth Gordon.

Local vendors included:

♦ AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine, Internal Medicine & Pediatrics at Curtis Parkway

♦ AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Curtis Parkway

♦ The Baby Place at AdventHealth Gordon

♦ Northwest Georgia Public Health WIC

♦ Abbott Nutrition

♦ The Family Resource Center- First Steps/parents as Teachers (PAT)

♦ AGC Pediatrics

♦ White’s Pediatrics

♦ Safe Kids

♦ March of Dimes

♦ Right from the Start Medical Assistance Group

To learn more about services offered by the hospital, visit AdventHealthGordon.com. To schedule a tour of the new Baby Place, call 706-879-4737.