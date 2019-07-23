AdventHealth Gordon conducted a maternity fair on Sunday for those in the community that are pregnant, planning to become pregnant or parents of an infant.
The event included a panel of maternity experts, tours of the hospital’s new Baby Place, local vendor booths, giveaways, door prizes and light refreshments.
“Having a child is truly a life-changing miracle,” said Garrett Nudd, director of marketing and foundation president at AdventHealth Gordon. “We are committed to providing a network of support for all mothers and families in our community to help care for those miracles.”
Speakers of the event included Dr. Donald Taylor of AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Curtis Parkway; Dr. Jodi Kuhlman, an anesthesiologist at AdventHealth Gordon; Dr. Jason Skiwski of AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine, Internal Medicine & Pediatrics at Curtis Parkway; Jordan Douthitt, a registered nurse an obstetrical nurse at AdventHealth Gordon; Renee Theus, a lactation counselor at AdventHealth Gordon; and Carlos Rosa, a patient access coordinator at AdventHealth Gordon.
Local vendors included:
♦ AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine, Internal Medicine & Pediatrics at Curtis Parkway
♦ AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Curtis Parkway
♦ The Baby Place at AdventHealth Gordon
♦ Northwest Georgia Public Health WIC
♦ Abbott Nutrition
♦ The Family Resource Center- First Steps/parents as Teachers (PAT)
♦ AGC Pediatrics
♦ White’s Pediatrics
♦ Safe Kids
♦ March of Dimes
♦ Right from the Start Medical Assistance Group
To learn more about services offered by the hospital, visit AdventHealthGordon.com. To schedule a tour of the new Baby Place, call 706-879-4737.