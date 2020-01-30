AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a Living Well class featuring Julia Danforth, MD, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Adairsville Health Park, located at 21 Commerce Parkway (next to the Food Lion shopping center).
This class will teach about how to get started or restarted when it comes to living a healthier life. Wanting to make healthy lifestyle changes is the first step, but it is easy to fall back into old habits. During this class, Danforth will discuss how to get out of the rut and move forward again, forming new habits that will stick. Attendees are invited to bring a low-fat whole-food plant-based item to share if desired, but it is not required. Call or text 404-394-3940 for recipes or questions.
Danforth is a board-certified family physician. She believes that health is more than just the physical body, but mental and spiritual wellness as well. She earned her medical degree from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine in California followed by a residency in family practice at Florida Hospital in Orlando. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Practice and the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. Danforth was board-certified in Lifestyle Medicine in 2017 and is blessed to be able to formally pursue her lifelong career passion.
This is a free class, and refreshments will be provided. To register, call 770-773-9201 and press 1 to speak with or leave a message for Danforth’s nurse.