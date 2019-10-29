AdventHealth Gordon hosted Dinner, Doctors & Discussions, an educational event for the community, on Thursday, Oct. 24. OB/GYN surgeon Joy Nwadike, MD, of AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Curtis Parkway, discussed facts and information about breast cancer as well as detection and prevention.
Nwadike is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She is a graduate of Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, and she completed her residency at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine. In 2007, she received the prestigious excellence in medicine award from the Medical Association of Georgia's Physician Institute for Excellence in Medicine. Nwadike is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
