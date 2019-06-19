Gordon County’s business leaders gathered for a Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Booster Lunch last week sponsored by AdventHealth Gordon. Pete Weber, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon, was the program speaker and updated the community on the construction projects that have been taking place at the hospital.
“We always look forward to hosting the community, and the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is one of our best partners,” said Weber. “The impact that these projects will have on our community is really exciting.”
Since mid-2018, AdventHealth Gordon has been working on a $24 million capital project to enhance the services provided to the community. This capital project includes the construction of the Edna Owens Breast Center, a new Baby Place, an expanded operating room and dedicated cardiac catheterization lab. The expanded operating room opened this spring, and the Edna Owens Breast Center and Baby Place are slated to open this summer.
Hospital officials say the Edna Owens Breast Center will streamline care and provide the community with a one-stop, patient-focused center for the rapid diagnosis and comprehensive treatment of breast diseases. Physicians educated in the highest standards of breast care will ensure individual patient treatment is world-class quality. Education for well-women, patients, patients’ families and the community will also be available.
The comprehensive breast and women’s imaging center will be a place and program that promotes women’s health in our community by providing increased access to care, promoting breast health, easing the breast cancer journey and providing education and outreach on women’s health issues.
The new Baby Place will provide expectant mothers across Northwest Georgia with state-of-the art amenities. Working in concert with AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Curtis Parkway the Baby Place will provide mothers with assistance through every step of birth.
The new facility will offer a contemporary birthing suite, ease of access and the ability to meet all the needs of the mother and her baby in one place. Work continues daily on the previously unused third floor of the facility, while finishing touches are being added to a new lobby and updated exterior near the east wing of the campus.
During the Booster Lunch, attendees had the opportunity to tour both the Edna Owens Breast Center and the new Baby Place to see exactly how AdventHealth Gordon is investing back into the community.
Kathy Johnson, president & CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, lauded the work being done at the hospital and said she was grateful chamber members had the opportunity to see the progress being made.
“We remain grateful to AdventHealth Gordon, which has been such a tremendous Chamber partner, for hosting the Booster Lunch on Friday. The chamber was very pleased with the attendance,” she said. “We were happy to celebrate their longstanding presence in our community and recognize the importance of their legacy.”