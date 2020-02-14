AdventHealth Gordon recently hosted the Calhoun-Gordon County Retired Educators Association for their meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The Calhoun-Gordon County Retired Educators Association is a group of active retirees who continue to serve the community through support, service and leadership. AdventHealth Gordon provided brunch and tours of the hospital, and Sharon Smith, RN, a geriatric specialist who is Alzheimer’s and dementia-certified, spoke to the group about the importance of memory care.
AdventHealth Gordon hosts Calhoun-Gordon County Retired Educators Association
