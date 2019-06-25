AdventHealth Gordon held an arthritis Q&A with Dr. Stephen King on Friday, June 21, at the Gordon County Senior Citizens Center.
For many Americans, managing arthritis is part of daily life. More than 54 million people have been formally diagnosed with the chronic condition, and those numbers are expected to climb as 78 million Americans are expected to be diagnosed with arthritis by 2040. Understanding arthritis, and its signs and symptoms, is the first step toward relieving pain.
During the Q&A, King spoke about the symptoms of arthritis, the areas of the body it can affect and treatment options. He then answered any questions about arthritis and orthopedics in general.
A longtime community member and orthopedic surgeon, King is a graduate of the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga. He is board-certified in orthopedic surgery and practices at AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Calhoun.
For more information or to make an appointment with AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine call 706-602-3100.