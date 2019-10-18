The AdventHealth Gordon Foundation hosted the AdventHealth Race Around the Rec 5K on Thursday at the Calhoun City Recreation Department. In addition to the 5K race, a Children’s Fun Run also took place.
The AdventHealth Race Around the Rec 5K is one of the many events hosted by the AdventHealth Gordon Foundation to raise money for various causes. This year, all proceeds benefited breast cancer services at AdventHealth Gordon.
One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. In Gordon County alone, 180 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. The AdventHealth Gordon Foundation is excited to lead the charge in raising funds for women’s services. The foundation’s goal is to fill a significant void by providing our community with additional access to breast cancer screenings and increased breast health education at the new Edna Owens Breast Center.
The Edna Owens Breast Center streamlines care and provides the community with a one-stop, patient-focused center for the rapid diagnosis and comprehensive treatment of breast diseases. The comprehensive breast and women’s imaging center promotes women’s health in our community by providing increased access to care, promoting breast health, easing the breast cancer journey and providing education and outreach on women’s health issues.
“We are thankful for our sponsors and our community for helping make this event a success,” said Garrett Nudd, foundation president and director of marketing at AdventHealth Gordon. “Their support allows us to make a positive impact on breast cancer services offered through our hospital.”
Overall trophy winners:
- Overall male trophy winner: Justin Lindsey
- Overall female trophy winner: Emily Lindsey
Male age group winners:
- 0 – 10: Jacob Reeves and Luke Ramirez
- 11 – 15: Cristopher Garduno, Angel Aviles and Houston Wilson
- 16 – 20: Colin Drawdy, Sage Owings and Jared Davenport
- 21 – 25: Mason Hooper
- 26 – 30: Jario Galindo, Lynn Jones and Zach Gordon
- 31 – 35: George News, Fermin Vazquez and Brett Jones
- 36 – 40: Drazen Ahmedic, German Sontay and Erick Friday
- 41 – 45: Cory Reeves, Paul Worley and Brian Lan
- 46 – 50: Michael Wilson, Anthony Gallman and Bill Baker
- 51 – 55: Robert Davis, Jonathan Purser and Rodney Mathis
- 56 – 60: David Brannon, James Binnicker and Kent Bagwell
- 66 – 70: George Reed
- 71 – 99: George Southgate, Mike Davis and Heinz Wiegand
Female age group winners:
- 0 – 10: Lila Kay Sutton, Sarah Jones and Kaylee Watts
- 11 – 15: Sydney Sutton, Carolynn Dooley and Lisbeth Gutierrez
- 16 – 20: MacKenzie Jennings
- 21 – 25: Jasmin Rivas and Mekala White
- 26 – 30: Meghan Vess, Ana Garcia and Robin Bruno
- 31 – 35: Lupita Jimenez, Terri English Garmon and Britni News
- 36 – 40: Suzanne Land, Connie Worley and Suzanne Lovingood
- 41 – 45: Kathryn Worley, April Silvers and Jennifer Johnson
- 46 – 50: Lynn Whittenbury, Shirley Rutledge and EK West
- 51 – 55: Maria Jimenez, Ginny Cloer and Judy Fagain-Baker
- 56 – 60: Millicent Flake, Sally Owens and Lisa Edwards
- 61 – 65: Darlene Smith, Laura Correll and Vicki Anderson
- 66 – 70: Jane Davis
- 71 – 99: Virginia Todd and Diane Rosencrance
Most Team Spirit: DV Warriors
- Darlene Smith
- Vicki Anderson
- Rachael Stacey
- Ashley Jones
- Keisha Watts
- Nichole Dyer
- Christina Byrd
- Keeva Hall
- Sabrina Jarvis
- Darla Garren
- Timothy Dyer
Sponsors for the AdventHealth Race Around the Rec 5K include the following:
Platinum Plus Sponsor:
- Gresham Smith
- Platinum Sponsor
- Brasfield & Gorrie
Gold Sponsor:
- HDR
Silver Sponsors:
- Dalton Wholesale Floors
- Image Solutions
- Momon Construction
- Morning Pointe
Bronze Sponsors:
- Advantage Office Solutions
- AGC PediatricsArt Plumbing Company
- Corwin & Delashmit, PC
- Georgia-Cumberland Conference
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- North American Credit Services
- Paces MedEquip
- Padgett Group
- Synovus
Mile Medalist Sponsors:
- Adler Instruments
- Airgas
- Bear Medical Solutions
- Chick-fil-A
- Evrgreen Capital
- Image Source
- HPD, LLC
- McVeigh & Mangum Engineering, Inc
- MGS Contracting, Inc
- Nova Health Services
- Outer Elements
- Starkey Printing Company
- Starr Mathews