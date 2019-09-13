Registration is now open for the AdventHealth Race Around the Rec 5K. The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. at the Calhoun City Recreation Department, beginning at the black and gold pavilion and playground behind the George Chambers Resource Center which is located at 1000 Highway 53 Spur S.W. in Calhoun.
In addition to the 5K race for adults and students ages 13 and older, a Children’s Fun Run will take place at 5 p.m. All proceeds benefit breast cancer services at AdventHealth Gordon.
You can register for the race by visiting RaceRoster.com and searching “AdventHealth Race Around the Rec 5K.” If you prefer not to register online, you can complete a registration form and mail it to the AdventHealth Gordon Foundation.
Registration forms for both races can be found at AdventHealthGordon.com. Please mail the form along with your entry fee to: Wendy Taylor, P.O. Box 304, Calhoun, GA 30703.
The cost of the race is:
- $15 students ages 6-18
- $20 before Sept. 28
- $25 between Sept. 28-Oct. 16
- $30 on race day
- $10 Fun Run (ages 12 and under)
Race day check-in and registration begins at 4 p.m. at the Calhoun City Recreation Department at the black and gold pavilion and playground behind the George Chambers Resource Center.
For more information, contact Taylor at 706-602-7800, ext. 2318, or via email at Wendy.Taylor@AdventHealth.com.