Underprivileged children will have a brighter Christmas in Gordon County thanks to AdventHealth Gordon’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team. AdventHealth Gordon EMS collected toys and raised money for their annual “Make a Kid Smile” toy drive, raising more than $14,000 in cash and $7,000 in toys for children in Gordon County.
AdventHealth Gordon EMS would like to thank the following individuals and organizations for helping make the toy drive such a success:
All toys collected through the annual drive were given to the Voluntary Action Center (VAC) to distribute to qualifying families in Gordon County.