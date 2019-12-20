EMS Team and Donated Toys

Members of AdventHealth Gordon EMS raised more than $14,000 in cash and $7,000 worth of toys during their annual toy drive this year. 

 Contributed

Underprivileged children will have a brighter Christmas in Gordon County thanks to AdventHealth Gordon’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team. AdventHealth Gordon EMS collected toys and raised money for their annual “Make a Kid Smile” toy drive, raising more than $14,000 in cash and $7,000 in toys for children in Gordon County.

AdventHealth Gordon EMS would like to thank the following individuals and organizations for helping make the toy drive such a success:

In Honor of Michael and Carol Herndon; Prater Logistics; In Memory of Mark Fullerton; Joe and Tracy Farriba and family; In Memory of Lamar Taylor; In Memory of Sylvia Ables Taylor; In Memory of Michal Bramblett; In Honor of Perry and Gina Rawls and family; McEntire’s Driving Range; In Memory of Donnie McEntire; Shear Blu Salon, Owner Clista Howren; Mitchell Hagan; Calhoun Police Department; Jimmy and Dale Moss Family; Red Daisy Décor; In Honor of Doug and Barbara Hite and family; In Memory of Tyler Bojo #507; In Memory of Lloyd Etheridge; In Honor of AdventHealth Gordon Administration; In Honor of Mattie Sue and Red Robbins; In Honor of the Graham Family; In Memory of Donna Bramblett; Mitch and Cindy Talley; In Honor of Amy Jordon and family; JESUS is the Way; In Honor of Donald and Melva Bowen and family; In Honor of Bob and Susan Parlo and family; In Memory of Alexis Bramblett; In Honor of AdventHealth Gordon EMS A shift; In Honor of AdventHealth Gordon EMS B shift; In Honor of AdventHealth Gordon EMS C shift; In Honor of Calhoun/Gordon County Public Safety; Clint and Jenny Hayes and family; AdventHealth Gordon Marketing Department; Bailey Electrical; Samantha Lusk and Associates; Santa Claus; The Cousin Crew; Dubs High on the Hog BBQ and Grill; Max Brannon and Sons Funeral home; Vaughn and Clements Law Firm; In Honor of Alan and Angie Holcomb; In Honor of Dr. Kirby and Rebecca Peden and family; In Honor of AdventHealth Gordon Human Resources; J and M Used Cars; Raymond and Wilma Fouts and family; Owens Security; Randy and Tammy Balliew; AdventHealth Gordon House Supervisors; Pete and Karen Weber and family; 1st National Community Bank; In Honor of AdventHealth Gordon EMS Leadership; Dr. Ted and LaRae Pennel and family; Paradise Drag Strip; Clay Bowen and Greg Champion; Anita Russell; Coble Elementary Basketball Program; Dr. Joe and Sharon Joyave; Ricky Reed; Gene and JoAnne Bowen; Calhoun Dairy Queen; New Zion Baptist Church Ladies Circle; Walmart Shoppers; Fairs Auto Service and Repair; AdventHealth Gordon OB Department; Moore’s Autos; US Armed Forces; Josh and Dr. Jackie Townsend and family; Jim Banks and family; In Honor of Courtney and Wendy Taylor; Terry and Gloria Holden; Eric Jackson and family; GOD’s Plan; Mike and Susan Wilkins; In Honor of Mike and Susan Wilkins’ children; In Honor of Mike and Susan Wilkins’ grandchildren; Yellow Jacket Drive-In; Stephen and Davette Watson; Randy and Betty Fouts; Life Force Air Medical; Donald and Donna MaGuire; Cherokee Capital Fair Association; Kenneth and Faye Prather; In Memory of Ann Smith; In Honor of Marcus McReynolds family; In Honor of Bill Bryant Sr.; Paradise Drag Strip Racers; Gene and Peggy Smith; New Zion Baptist Church Youth Group; CNA Nursing school of Calhoun; Blackwood Springs Baptist Church Grace Sunday School Class; Total Logistics, LLC; AdventHealth Gordon Lab Department; AdventHealth Gordon Case Management Department; In Honor of the Voluntary Action Center.

All toys collected through the annual drive were given to the Voluntary Action Center (VAC) to distribute to qualifying families in Gordon County.

