Underprivileged children had a brighter Christmas in Gordon County thanks to AdventHealth Gordon’s Emergency Medical Services.
AdventHealth Gordon EMS collected toys and raised money for their annual Make a Kid Smile Toy Drive, raising more than $14,000 in cash and $3,000 in toys for children in Gordon County.
AdventHealth Gordon EMS would like to thank the following individuals and organizations for helping make the toy drive such a success:
