AdventHealth Gordon recently donated nearly 850 backpacks filled with school supplies to the Gordon County Schools and Calhoun City Schools systems.
In lieu of the organization’s annual Back to School Blast event, AdventHealth Gordon channeled the funds and energy into expanding their community outreach by providing a greater number of backpacks and school supplies and delivering them directly to the schools.
“This year, we wanted to maximize our impact on the families in our community,” said Garrett Nudd, director of marketing and foundation president at AdventHealth Gordon. “We are thrilled that we were able to work directly with our local school systems to set students up for success for the upcoming school year.”
Schools included in this donation included Calhoun High School; Calhoun Middle School; Calhoun Elementary School; Calhoun Primary School; Gordon Central High School; Ashworth Middle School; Sonoraville High School; Red Bud Middle School; Sonoraville Elementary School; Tolbert Elementary School; Fairmount Elementary School; W.L. Swain Elementary School; Belwood Elementary School; and Redbud Elementary School.