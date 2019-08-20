AdventHealth Gordon President and CEO Pete Weber said Tuesday that the late George and Edna Owens, the latter of which is the namesake for the hospital's new breast center, were humble and hardworking people who only wanted to make a difference.
The Edna Owens Breast Center opened about a month ago, but hospital and Gordon County Chamber of Commerce officials conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.
During the ceremony, Weber told those in attendance that the first time he met George Owens some years ago that Owens handed him an envelope with a check. Weber said he didn't expect a significant donation, as Owens was a farmer who was dressed in worn jeans.
But when he opened the envelope, Weber found a $1 million check inside.
"He said to me, 'We're quite people and we love this hospital. We want to do something to honor this hospital,'" Weber said.
Weber went on to say that when he approached George Owens about naming the new breast center in honor of his late wife, Edna, George dismissed the idea, saying they didn't want the recognition, but he eventually warmed up to the gesture.
"A week later he called and asked, 'How would that work?'" Weber said.
The Edna Owens Breast Center offers 3D mammography, bone density, ultrasound and nurse navigators, as well as a coordinated medical team focused on breast health.
Lanell Jacobs, director of oncology services at AdventHealth Gordon, said what that amounts to is comprehensive healthcare throughout the process.
"Breast cancer is complicated journey," she said, adding that the hospital is equipped now more than ever to assist patients through the journey.
Since mid-2018, AdventHealth Gordon has been embarking on a $24 million capital project to enhance the services provided to the community. In addition to the construction of the Edna Owens Breast Center, this capital project includes a new Baby Place, an expanded operating room and dedicated cardiac catheterization lab. The expanded operating room opened this spring, the Baby Place will open later this summer, and the dedicated cardiac catheterization lab is slated to open in January 2020.
Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, said during the ribbon cutting that the addition of the breast center is a win for the hospital and for the community.
"We're proud of the hospital and what it means to the community," she said.