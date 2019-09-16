AdventHealth Gordon and the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday in celebration of the hospital's Baby Place, which will officials say will open later this month.
The new Baby Place will offer state-of-the-art care and a host of amenities that aim to make the experience easier for local expectant mothers, such as large, private suits that promote family-centered care, childbirth education classes and lactation consultants.
Tours of the facility can be scheduled by calling 706-879-4737.