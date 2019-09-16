Baby Place ribbon cutting - web

AdventHealth Gordon, Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, City of Calhoun and other officials cut the ceremonial ribbon for the hospital's new Baby Place. 

 Contributed

AdventHealth Gordon and the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday in celebration of the hospital's Baby Place, which will officials say will open later this month. 

The new Baby Place will offer state-of-the-art care and a host of amenities that aim to make the experience easier for local expectant mothers, such as large, private suits that promote family-centered care, childbirth education classes and lactation consultants. 

Tours of the facility can be scheduled by calling 706-879-4737. 

