AdventHealth Gordon has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for the Joint Program Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
AdventHealth Gordon underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review to receive this certification. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with the Joint Program standards spanning several areas including pre-operative education, surgical care, medication management and infection prevention.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend AdventHealth Gordon for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
“We are extremely proud to have our Joint Program accredited by The Joint Commission,” said Pete Weber, president and chief executive officer of AdventHealth Gordon. “The program will continue to provide safe and effective care of the highest quality and value for hip and knee joint replacement patients.”