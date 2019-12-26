AdventHealth Gordon and the hospital’s medical staff wanted to make an impact on the local community during the Christmas season. To do so, they used the funds normally set aside for medical staff Christmas gifts to donate to the Voluntary Action Center and the Healing Hands Clinic of Gordon County, both not-for-profit local charities.
The Voluntary Action Center and the Healing Hands Clinic of Gordon County operate by volunteers who donate hours of their time and resources to make life better for those in need. Many AdventHealth Gordon team members have also volunteered for these worthy causes.
“God has blessed us abundantly this year and helping those in need will further our mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ,” said Pete Weber, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon. “It also helps remind us all that Jesus is the reason for the season!”