AdventHealth and Chick-fil-A of Calhoun will honor the community’s veterans by hosting a free Veterans Lunch. All veterans and Patriot Guard members are invited to enjoy a free, dine-in only lunch at Chick-fil-A of Calhoun, located at 495 Highway 53 East on Monday, Nov. 11 from 11 am to 2 pm.
Veterans Day gives us the opportunity to thank the heroes in our community for their service, sacrifices and courage.
“Providing veterans with a warm meal is just a small way that we can give back, even though it doesn’t come close to representing what they’ve given to us,” said Pete Weber, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon. “We thank them for their service and sacrifice.”
For more information about the Veterans Lunch, call AdventHealth Gordon at 706-602-7800, ext. 2318.