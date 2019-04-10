Alex Addington, a sophomore at Gordon Central High, is one of several students who are a part of the “Apple Peer Mentor Program” at the Gordon County College and Career Academy, the only public school in Georgia to offer this program to students.
In the past year, Addington has earned three nationally-recognized industry credentials he can carry with him into the workforce immediately after high school. His first certification test titled, “Service Fundamentals,” covered a myriad of topics, from customer interaction to safety protocols in the IT field.
After passing this initial assessment, he was able to begin working on becoming and Apple Certified Mac Technician (ACMT) and Apple Certified iOS Technician (ACiT). After several months of preparation and dedicated study Addington is now fully certified to troubleshoot and repair Mac computers and iOS devices, such as iPhones and iPads.
Alex has already put his skills to work through a job shadowing and mentorship experience with the Gordon County Schools’ IT department, where he repaired two Mac computers and is working on several iOS devices for the district. As his next steps in his workforce credentialing, Alex is now in the process of working through his A+ Certification. Alex is the first of many students at the Gordon County College and Career Academy who will have this opportunity to earn IT certifications through Apple.
Other students enrolled in the program have also earned certifications and are well on their way to completing the program before moving forward with other networking credentials.