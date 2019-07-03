Television network CMT partnered with national nonprofit Operation Homefront recently to support and celebrate America’s military families as part of a three-part “Hometown Heroes” special that will air on Wednesday, July 3, at 10 p.m.
One of the three individuals featured is Adairsville resident and Army master sergeant Joseph Bunce.
In Adairsville, CMT and Operation Homefront partnered with The Home Depot Foundation and singer-songwriter Chris Janson to provide a much-needed home makeover for Bunce. Bunce returned home after being medically discharged in 2018, and he and his family needed assistance to repair extensive damage to their house.
“CMT is a proud supporter of our nation’s service members and their families, recognizing the tremendous sacrifices they make to keep our country safe and free,” said Rachael Wall, director of public affairs at CMT. “We’re excited to expand our partnership with Operation Homefront and welcome the opportunity to honor outstanding military families in our communities and tell their incredible stories to viewers nationwide.”
“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with CMT and their extraordinary group of country artists in a joint effort to recognize and celebrate our military families and their service to our country,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront. “Clearly, this television special displays CMT’s unwavering commitment to supporting the needs of those who have done so much for all of us – our troops and their families. We are deeply grateful to the entire CMT team for all they are doing to help us give military families the opportunity to thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.”
For the upcoming special, CMT and Operation Homefront identified families in three cities who needed support and assistance. In addition to Bunce, the organizations completed projects for two other families.
In Nashville, Tennessee, CMT and Operation Homefront joined the Nashville Predators Foundation and the Predators players’ wives and girlfriends to host a Star-Spangled Baby Shower for five expectant military women in Middle Tennessee, complete with baby gifts and other essential items. The shower also featured a special performance from recording artist RaeLynn, whose husband Joshua Davis serves in the U.S. Army Special Forces.
In Jacksonville, North Carolina, CMT and Operation Homefront surprised Operation Homefront’s 2019 Military Child of the Year for the U.S. Marine Corps, Jaxson Jordan, and his siblings with an unexpected visit from their father, USMC Master Gunnery Sergeant Christopher Jordan. Country rocker Brantley Gilbert made an unannounced visit to perform for military families in the Jacksonville community.
“Filming the Hometown Heroes special and meeting these amazing families was a true honor and privilege,” said Wall. “We are big fans of Operation Homefront and we’re excited to show our viewers the amazing work they do to support America’s military families.”