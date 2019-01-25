Adairsville police Sgt. Eric Burns to lead task force

Adairsville Police Department Sgt. Eric Burns was recently selected to be the chairman of the Bartow-Gordon Domestic Violence Task Force.
Burns was chosen for the post on Jan. 18. Serving on the task force with Burns will be members of public safety departments, victim advocates, sexual assault advocates, prosecutors, health care professionals, community outreach program leaders and other community partners, according to a news release.
“The mission of the task force is to create safer communities by empowering individuals to take a stand against domestic violence through awareness, education, and collaboration of community resources,” the release stated. “The Adairsville Police Department is proud to have Sergeant Eric Burns representing the city in such a great role!”