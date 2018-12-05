Adairsville police have received several reports of fraudulent phone calls as someone posing as an agent from the IRS.
According to Adairsville Police Department reports:
Individuals are calling and stating the recipient of the call is wanted for taxes owed to the government, also claiming to have warrants for their arrest. The callers are then asking that the person buy a gift card over the phone and call them back with the number on the back of the gift card.
A news release identified these calls as a scam, saying the IRS will not contact citizens by phone. Extreme caution is suggested when answering unsolicited pay-by-phone requests, the release stated.
Police recommend all suspiciously similar calls be reported, including names and numbers, and that local law enforcement be contacted for the best assistance.