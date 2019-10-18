The Adairsville Police Department arrested a man they say was trying to sell drugs at the McDonalds at 100 Princeton Blvd.
The following is a release from the ADP:
"On Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at approximately 0110 hours the Adairsville Police Department responded to a complaint of a black male subject trying to sell drugs to customers inside McDonalds, located at 100 Princeton Blvd. in Adairsville, GA. The complainant stated the man was riding a bicycle and was inside the restaurant. The man had approached a customer asking if he wanted to buy drugs.
"Once arriving, Adairsville Police officers observed a black male on a bicycle coming around the building and made contact with the subject, Franklin Kemp Jr. age 29 from Cartersville, GA. The Police officers observed a strong odor of marijuana coming from Mr. Kemp. The Police officers searched Mr. Kemp locating a cigar containing suspected marijuana in his jacket pocket, a pink plastic baggie with a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana in Mr. Kemp's right pants pocket, and a clear plastic baggie with a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
"Mr. Kemp was arrested and transported to the Bartow County jail. While searching Mr. Kemp's backpack, the jail staff located a glass pipe with a white residue believed to be methamphetamine and a syringe, commonly used for the consumption of methamphetamine.
Mr. Kemp faces the charges of:
- O.C.G.A. §16-13-30(a) Possession of Methamphetamine
- O.C.G.A. §16-13-32.2 Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects
- O.C.G.A §42-5-15 Crossing of guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs without consent of warden or superintendent.