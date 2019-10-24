The Adairsville Police Department arrested and charged a man they say was exposing himself in the Food Lion parking lot there.
The following information was provided by the APD:
"On Friday, October 11, 2019, at approximately 12:34 hours officers with the Adairsville Police Department, Patrol Division, received a look out for a black Toyota Camry leaving the Food Lion parking lot. The complainant advised Bartow 911 the white male driving the vehicle had his genitals exposed while sitting inside the vehicle in the parking lot.
"The complainant advised the vehicle left the parking lot in an unknown direction. After a brief investigation, the Camry was located at an address in Adairsville. Upon speaking with the owner of the car the officer asked who had been driving the car. The owner stated that her boyfriend, later identified as Mr. Dakota Tucker age 21 of Adairsville, GA was the driver. When the officer asked to speak with Mr. Tucker it was determined he was no longer inside the residence. It was discovered that Mr. Tucker was also wanted by Gordon County Sheriff's Department.
"Once other officers with Adairsville Police Department arrived on the scene, they were able to locate Mr. Tucker in the immediate area. Mr. Tucker was placed under arrest for the existing warrant.
"After a follow up investigation, it was determined several aspects of the crime matched that of Mr. Tucker, and the vehicle he had been driving. Mr. Tucker was later transported to Bartow County Jail without incident and released into their custody.
Mr. Tucker is charged with O.C.G.A §16-6-8(c) Public Indecency."