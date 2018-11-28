An Adairsville man walking along U.S. 41 in an “unusual manner” admitted to having marijuana and an unlicensed pistol, according to police.
According to Adairsville Police Department reports:
Kevin Lee Sexton was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.
On Monday, two Adairsville police officers saw Sexton walking across U.S. 41 yelling at cars and waving his hands in “an unusual manner.” The officers noticed Sexton was smoking a cigar and when he spotted the officers he immediately stuck the lit cigar into his jacket pocket.
When approached and questioned by officers, Sexton told them it was a marijuana cigar and also said he had a pistol in his pocket. The cigar as well as a Jennings .22-caliber pistol were confiscated and placed into evidence.
Sexton was then arrested and taken to Bartow County Jail. As of Tuesday, he remained in custody pending bond.