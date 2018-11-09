An Adairsville man was arrested by police Thursday and charged with felony theft by taking after being accused of stealing a 2000 Ford Econoline work van from Caliber Construction.
According to the Adairsville Police Department:
Jebediah Rogers, 36, of 132 Cherry St., Apt. 2, was arrested at his Adairsville residence after a detective had obtained an arrest warrant. He was taken to the Bartow County Jail, which he has since been released from on bond.
On Oct. 28, Caliber Construction owners reported the theft of the van from their property off Ga. 140 in Adairsville. The vehicle was last seen in the parking lot on Oct. 26 at the close of business.
The vehicle was then found later on the day it was reported stolen behind the Adairsville Library. No one was in the van but numerous construction tools had been removed from inside.
Investigators were able to identify Rogers as a suspect after reviewing surveillance footage, leading to his arrest.