Officers with the Adairsville Police Department arrested a 47-year-old man last weekend after he accidentally discharged a firearm inside a pizza restaurant and admitted to having had a few drinks.
According to information from the police department, Matthew Fowler of Adairsville was watching football at Milania's NY Pizza when he decided to show off a leather holster he had created for his pistol. He was returning the gun to the holster when it fired, lodging a bullet in a wall across the room. No one was shot.
Police officers smelled alcohol on Fowler's breath, and he admitted he had consumed a few drinks while watching sports. A deputy with the Bartow County Sheriff's Office arrived and confirmed with a breath test that Fowler had been drinking.
Fowler was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.