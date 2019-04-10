Join us at the Harris Arts Center for our first night of Acoustic Café on April 25 at 7 p.m.
Inspired by The Bluebird Café in Nashville, Acoustic Café will offer patrons the opportunity to hear local talent in a relaxed setting. This event is set to take place in the Community Room of the Harris Arts Center with Joseph Evans, Stephen Hare, Jackson Lawrence and Cody Landress-Gibson performing. There will be a cash bar and Calhoun Coffee Company will be hosting the night with coffee available.
There will be a $5 “cover charge” at the door – tickets will not be sold in advance. Audience members are encouraged to tip the entertainment if they so desire. For more information, contact the Harris Arts Center at 706-629-2599. Acoustic Café is made possible by Fitness First and GrandStanz.