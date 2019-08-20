Musicians Hunter Blalock, John Buckner, Tucker Guthrie and Jeremy Wells are ready to take the Acoustic Café stage on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. Inspired by The Bluebird Café in Nashville, Acoustic Café showcases the talents of local singer/songwriters in a relaxed setting.
Blalock is an American songwriter from the hills of Northwest Georgia. Blalock has a unique writing style, as he blends elements of country, blues and rock ‘n’ roll to create a sound that places him in the Americana genre. Blalock says he never fears uncomfortable subjects when writing songs and tries to present his uncensored view of the world and himself in the songs he writes. His influences range from Tyler Childers, Jason Isbell and American Aquarium to The Band, Townes Van Zant and many more. His career began as the front man for southern soul-rock band Whiskey Dixie in 2014. Since then, he has embarked on a few small solo tours with the company of fellow songwriters like Tim Moore, Arlo McKinley and more covering the Southeast and Midwest regions of the US. Officially coming out solo in late 2018, Hunter plans to record & release a debut solo record by mid-2019.
Formerly of The Kamikaze Dali, a North Georgia folk group with three albums to boast, Jeremy Wells is a Calhoun local who has recently added a new album, “Salt”, to his collection. Song subjects range from dust-bellied drifters, current events/issues, redemption and flat tires. Wells has been writing for over two decades all while juggling the blue collar life. “These are the songs of your towns.”
Tucker Guthrie describes himself as a rock and heavy metal guy at heart, with a passion and love for all music genres. Guthrie has worked in downtown Calhoun at Pete’s Music City for five years. His first three years at Pete’s were spent as a salesman before moving to his current role as music instructor for various instruments. Outside of work, Guthrie plays in multiple bands, records and produces music, teaches Sunday School and leads Sunday morning worship at True North Church. Guthrie is a Christian first and foremost and strives for everything his does to glorify the kingdom.
John Buckner’s love of music began at a young age when he and his twin brother started a band in the fourth grade. The pair played at local school dances until they were 14, and a year later Buckner began playing as the house band at the GO GO Club in Chattanooga. After high school, Buckner worked with the Armstrong Agency in Macon and played the college circuit with a group called Flinthill before becoming the house band at The Playlate Club in Chattanooga. In the early ’80s, the original members of Flinthill reunited and became White Water Junction. White Water signed a recording contract with Ray Stevens in Nashville and opened for many of the top country acts in the nation. In 1984, White Water recorded “Sleeping Back to Back” that reached the top 100 in Billboard Magazine. A decade later, Buckner and his twin brother rejoined forces and formed a blues band called The Buckner Brothers Band. They are still performing several times a month and on his own, Buckner has led the contemporary service at Salem Baptist Church in Dalton for the past 11 years.
These talented artists are excited to perform at the third Acoustic Café of 2019! There will be a $5 cover charge at the door — tickets for this event are not sold in advance. Audience members are encouraged to tip the entertainment. A cash beer and wine bar will be available and Calhoun Coffee Company will be on site offering coffee and pastries for purchase. For more information, contact the Harris Arts Center at 706-629-2599.
Acoustic Cafe is sponsored by Fitness First of Calhoun and GrandStandz.