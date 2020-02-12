Beginning Friday, the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program will offer free help to residents of any age, but especially those 50 years old or older, at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library.
Professionals will be on hand in the library’s community room each Friday between Feb. 14 and April 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. The library, located at 100 N. Park Ave., is currently closed for renovations, but the community room will be open for these sessions.
No appointment is required, but guests will be assisted on a first come, first served basis.
Those taking advantage of the service should bring:
♦ 2018 and 2019 tax forms and related materials
♦ A photo ID for everyone on the return
♦ Social Security cards for everyone on the return
For more information, contact Maureen Collins at 408-669-1822.
Also this week, the library will host the CHI Memorial Breathe Easy Lung Coach on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Screenings will be offered to those 55 to 80 years old with insurance, those 55 to 77 years old on Medicare, or those 50 to 80 years old who are uninsured.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 423-495-5864. Walk-ins are also welcome.