“Where are your women?” History and tradition tell us that this was the first question Nancy Ward, the Cherokee Beloved Woman, asked when she arrived to negotiate with white men for the first time.
Nanye’hi, known to the whites as Nancy Ward, may be the most famous of Cherokee Beloved Women, but she was far from the first. And she was certainly not the last. No, she was a proud part of a very long tradition. Cherokee society and spirituality evolved gender roles over thousands of years according to what made the most sense for the good of the society as a whole. This was made easier by the fact that Cherokee men, secure in their manhood, were not threatened by strong women. (Jack Sevier, the leader of a certain faction of frontiersmen, found himself quite put out at having to talk to a woman.)
Tradition tells us that Nanye’hi earned her title on the battlefield during the Creek War. She went on the warpath with her husband, a warrior of Chota named Kingfisher. The fact that she was there at all tells us something about the role of women in Cherokee society. It was not that unusual in those days for Cherokee women to go into battle with their warrior husbands.
To be sure not all, or even most, Cherokee women took the step of going on “The Red Path” as it was known, but some certainly did. There were varying reasons for this, probably as varied as the persons involved. At any rate, tradition tells us that Nanye’hi was present at the Battle of Taliwa with her husband Kingfisher when he was shot through the head by a Creek rifleman.
The battle was not going well for the Cherokees and their War Leader, the legendary Oconostota. In fact, Oconostota and his warriors were in danger of being driven from the field in ignominious defeat. Here, tradition tells us, is a woman who took action. When she saw her husband fall, mortally wounded, at her side, Nanye’hi took her husband’s knife and tomahawk and charged across the field screaming out a piercing war cry.
This action on her part rallied the demoralized Cherokee warriors while striking mortal fear in the hearts of the enemy. The Cherokee victory was so complete that the Creeks retreated south of the Chattahoochee River and never again threatened the Cherokee Nation.
On her return to Chota, Nanye’hi found herself celebrated as a very young war hero and Beloved Woman. She was all of 17 years old; from a young wife and mother to warrior and political leader, all before the age of twenty. We can see why men, men of weak or questionable character in particular, might be intimidated by such a woman.
Thing is, Nanye’hi was not the only one. Either then or now, indigenous nations, the “civilized” nations of the eastern seaboard are a particularly shining example, have long recognized the necessary contributions and leadership of women towards the peace, harmony and success of the community as a whole.
Wilma Mankiller, Rigoberta Menchu, Theresa Spence, Joyce Dugan, Maggie Wachacha, Yuiza Loiza, Lozen, Minnie Two Shoes and many, many others. What all of these women have in common is that they stood up when they needed to stand up. They were leaders not only of women, but of men as well. They did the work that needed doing when they needed to do it. The traditions that produced these leaders recognize the balance and respect between male and female. If this tradition of respect were more widespread, there would be no need for #MeToo. But unfortunately, it is not.
The lesson, if there is one, is that a “woman’s place” is wherever she wants it to be, or where she needs it to be. Or perhaps more to the point, her place is where her people or her community needs her the most. It is often said when a community is in crisis, “we need a few good men.” Well, we had plenty of good men at Taliwa, and we know from history that what provided the victory was the leadership of a good woman. Maybe what we really need in times like these are a “few good women” to lead the good men we already have.
Fulton Arrington is the president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.