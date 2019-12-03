After 11 long months the calendar has once again flipped to December, ushering in the Christmas season, holiday celebrations and annual traditions.
Keeping with tradition, the Calhoun Times is looking to print local youngsters' letters to Santa Claus.
To submit a letter for publication, bring a copy by our office at 210 S. King St., Suite D, in Downtown Calhoun, or send it to our post office box: P.O. Box 8, Calhoun, GA 30703.
You'll obviously want to get these in before Christmas, so Santa has time to see them too. We'll print the letters in each edition of the Calhoun Times as they come in, as well as publishing them online at CalhounTimes.com under the Gordon Life header.
A few things to be sure to include: The child's name, age and school.
Also, remember that we will print the letters exactly as they are written, adorable spelling errors and all.
If you have any questions, call the newspaper at 706-629-2231 or email calhountimes@calhountimes.com.
Below is the first letter to Santa Claus we received this year. This one was dated June 29, 2019, so someone was looking to get a head start on his requests.
Dear Santa,
My name is Preston Gene Adcock and I have been a good boy this year. I am 8 years old an all I want for Cristmas is ... to be hafe elf and half person, a tractor at mawaw's for me and PawPaw to clean out the wood's, elf magic dust and a I Phone 10, cange for yoa, and finill a baby brother.