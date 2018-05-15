‘A Touch of Mayberry’ coming to the GEM Theatre

After debuting back in 1960, “The Andy Griffith Show” altered the television landscape with its dynamic cast of characters and immersed viewers into the idyllic, small-town atmosphere of the fictional Mayberry, N.C.
On June 30, local fans of the show will have an exclusive opportunity to interact live and in-person with two former Mayberry residents when “A Touch of Mayberry” arrives at the GEM Theatre for a family-friendly night of nonstop laughs and nostalgia-fueled entertainment.
The show is headlined by Maggie Peterson Mancuso, who is best known for playing Charlene Darling on “The Andy Griffith Show,” and Ronnie Schell, an actor/comedian whose vast variety of roles include a short stint on “The Andy Griffith Show” and perhaps most famously Duke Slater on “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.”
According to Steve Barfield, who organized the event and is close personal friends with many of the show’s cast members, the proceedings are slated to begin with the national anthem performed by Mark McCain, which will be followed by an interactive segment featuring Mancuso on stage commenting on notable clips of the show, which will be shown on a screen, and fielding direct questions from the audience. Known as “America’s girl,” Mancuso has participated in Mayberry-themed events all across the country.
“For those that love and grew up with the show, this will be a very cool experience and will allow fans to directly interact with people that were involved,” Barfield said. “These two individuals are just so talented, and I think it will be really special for fans to have the opportunity to actually speak with them in-person.”
Schell will then perform a stand-up comedy routine, which will include a tribute to the late Jim Nabors (Gomer Pyle). In addition to the more than 30 television roles he’s been involved with, Schell is also an accomplished stand-up comedian that regularly performs at Harrah’s in Las Vegas, Palm Springs and Lake Tahoe.
Mancuso will then re-take the stage with a bluegrass group to showcase the singing ability that originally got her discovered by “The Andy Griffith Show” director Bob Sweeny and producer Aaron Ruben and landed her the role of Charlene Darling. She will perform her favorite songs from the show such as “There is a Time” and “Salty Dog.”
There will also be an autograph session either before or after the event, which is yet to be determined.
“This is a special event because Calhoun represents what Mayberry was supposed to be,” Barfield said. “This is small-town, tight-knit community that is very similar to what was portrayed in the show. It should be an awesome night for everyone involved.”
“A Touch of Mayberry” is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $23, $25 or $27 depending on the seat location, and can be purchased online. For more information, contact the GEM Theatre at 706-625-3132 or email info@calhoungemtheatre.org.