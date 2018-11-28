There is any number of people, but more especially the ones who get their history from “B”-grade western movies, who fail to realize and appreciate the contributions made by this continent’s first inhabitants. This failure of education serves neither the Natives whose accomplishments are swept aside, nor the rest of the population who are denied the true history of the nation. The assumption that Native people were and are poor, dirty and savage, is as pervasive as it is untrue.
John Rollin Ridge was born at New Echota, the capitol of the Cherokee Nation, in the spring of 1827. The son of John Ridge, and the grandson of Major Ridge, both Cherokee leaders of substantial reputation. One could say he was born into the Cherokee “establishment,” with all of the complications that implies during what was a very troubling time for the Cherokee Nation. John Ridge and Major Ridge were both members of the so-called Treaty Party, advocating voluntary removal from Cherokee lands in the east. The particulars of the violent differences between the Treaty Party and the Ross Party are beyond the scope of our discussion here. Suffice it to say, the differences between the parties were deeply held and violent.
In June of 1839, after the Trail of Tears, John Rollin Ridge witnessed the assassination of his father, John Ridge, by ruffians believed to be under the command of Chief John Ross. At this point his mother, Sarah, packed up her son and what she could carry and fled to Arkansas, fearing her son would be next. Not satisfied with the safety of Arkansas, she packed him off to boarding school in Massachusetts. After a couple of years, he returned to Arkansas to study law, before heading to California during the Gold Rush.
It did not take long for Ridge to understand that mining was not a pleasant way to make a living. He also discovered in very short order that many of the merchants, officials and others who were supplying (or preying on) the miners were far from honest. At this time, John, already an accomplished poet, began writing about what he saw. The publisher of the Sacramento Bee came into possession of some of this writing and hired Ridge on the spot to write for his paper. Ridge’s talent and organizational abilities were such that within a short time he rose to the position of editor of the paper.
This alone would be enough to justify crediting John Rollin Ridge with remarkable talent and sense of adventure, but the story does not end there.
He also wrote for the San Francisco Herald and several other publications as well as writing a novel.
Credited with being the first Native American novelist to be published in the United States, one would assume his book would be on a Native subject. It was not. “The Life and Adventures of Joaquin Murieta” was about a Mexican immigrant trying to make it in California, and the discrimination and hardships that led him on a wrong path. One thing we notice in at least some of the writings of John Rollin Ridge is that reasonable people are still discussing, and disagreeing about, the same things a hundred-plus years later.
No, the “B”-grade western movie history is neither accurate or informed. Native Americans, of whatever Tribal Nation, have contributed much to the mosaic that is today’s America. Whether in politics, military, culture or business, Native people have provided leadership, ideas and fresh perspectives to solve problems and affect outcomes.
Natives have supplied many leaders who were and are “talented and well traveled.”
Fulton Arrington is the president of the Friends of the New Echota State Historic Site. He can be reached by email at fultonlarrington@yahoo.com.