The shot pierced the cold winter’s night like the crack of a teamster’s whip. The man in the tavern door was an easy target for the craven poltroon cowering in the shadows, framed as he was by the lamp behind him and his instincts slowed by drink.
It was the night of Feb. 19, 1809, and a coward’s bullet ended the earthly journey of James Vann — warrior, statesman, entrepreneur and quite possibly the richest man on the eastern seaboard, Indian or white.
It is little wonder of course that James was killed in this way, as he had a reputation for being an extremely violent and vicious fighter, a deadly accurate marksman, and an implacable enemy. There were few men with the intestinal fortitude to confront him face to face, and fewer still who lived to tell of it afterwards. It is said that the missionaries to whom he donated land and money described him as “loved by few, hated by many, feared by most,” a rather ungrateful description from people who wore his clothes and ate his food, but Indians were used to the whites being fork tongued.
But James was far more than just his violent reputation. As is often the case with outsized personalities, the scandalous words and incidents that finger-wagging hypocrites love to gossip about tell an incomplete story at best. So it was with James Vann.
James contributed both land and money to establish a mission and a school at his headquarters at Spring Place. He was committed to the peace and prosperity of his people. For all of the talk and gossip, no one ever accused Mr. Vann of treachery or disloyalty towards his people or his nation.
Born to a white father and a Cherokee mother, he was very much a member of the so-called “mixed-blood aristocracy,” he was also a leader among the “Young Chiefs” a group of leaders who advocated education and adaptation as the best option to secure a peaceful and safe future for the Cherokee.
James did have his vices of course. Two of those were a fondness for drink, and a fondness for women. He is reputed to have fathered 18 children by nine different women. It is likely that there were more than that. This of course led to a rather lengthy inheritance fight after he was killed, with his son Joseph “Rich Joe” Vann inheriting the lion’s share of his estate. A good man no doubt, but “Rich Joe” was not the man his father was.
It is little wonder that James would have involvements with the opposite sex, possessing as he did a certain “bad boy” image and possessing the physical attractiveness common to Cherokees of that era, the women in his life probably found him irresistible. But there was far more to James Vann than sex, whiskey and violence. As interesting as his many exploits are, they only tell a very incomplete story. He was also a man of superior intellect.
While engaging in behavior that would earn him the reputation of a hard-riding, hard-drinking, hard-loving warrior, James found the time to negotiate the right-of-way for the federal road, invest in taverns and trading posts as far west as what is today Huntsville, Alabama, develop ferries and mills, and even loan money to the federal government. Needing to acquire merchandise for his trading posts, he started his own freight hauling company.
It could be said that he did not halfway do anything. He lived life at full gallop without question and without doubt. You could say he was a man among men. He was damn sure a lot more man than the codeless coward who shot him.