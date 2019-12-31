Leila Ryland Swain grew up in Marietta, but her heart has always found a home in Calhoun and Gordon County, along the Oostanaula River where she once pulled up yellow catfish with her grandfather, William L. Swain. Her debut novel, “A River to Home,” is proof and point of that fact.
The book tells the story of 9-year-old Quinn Stocks, a misfit boy navigating his youth in 1875’s South. While the stories in the novel are imagined, Swain says her personal history and the history of her family fueled her imagination and helped her craft a realistic view of the era right after Reconstruction.
“For many years there was a Lay-Hall Reunion that met either at the Pocket or local farms or at Jim Lay’s home, and I attended as often as I could. The stories that were told there pulled together a sense of the family’s history — and my mother and father often told stories about their youth and about the families,” Swain said. “I knew that Granny Hall lived on the farm at Cat Den Springs during the War, while her husband John Hall was off fighting the Yankees. I don’t know if Sherman went through her farm, but in my imagination he did. And I wanted to tell the story of a child who is a misfit, which I sort of was, and how he navigated his youth and his differences.”
Getting the story on paper was something of a challenge. Swain said she knew the ending of the novel before she started writing, but handling the issues of race, colorblind love, prejudice, progress and religious fundamentalism was not easy. It took her seven years to write the novel, a book she says she has “totally rewritten” five times.
“I spent a month at Hambidge Center for the Arts and Sciences in Raybun Gap during which I wrote in the beginning of the book. I’ve had so much help with it from readers of drafts, and have totally rewritten it about five times. I have a writers’ group up here which has been helpful in reading drafts,” Swain said. “I took two semesters in an MFA program at West Virginia Wesleyan University, in which I studied literature and had a mentor who was helpful to me.”
Asked why she spent so many years writing and rewriting, Swain said she wanted to make sure she wrote a story that painted an accurate picture of life during a difficult period in southern history. She also wanted to tackle the difficult topics covered in the book with a sensitive hand. Her intent was not to write a scathing history of a place she loved.
Contrarily, her goal was to write a love letter to the town that has meant so much to her and to her family, while also being honest about the old hatreds that were still smoldering in Atlanta 12 short years after Sherman’s March to the Sea.
“Every time I drive through and see the Gordon County sign, my heart skips a beat. It’s the magic place where my family comes from and where my parents are buried. It is where I will be buried. It brings a great deal of emotion for me. The book is really an appreciation of the county,” Swain said. “But I want people to come away from the book knowing that there is prejudice and hate in the world today, as there was then. That’s true, but there are also many roads to love. There is a way to think about religion and the world that emphasizes love and bonding and non-prejudice, as well as the care we can give to one another.”
That lesson — the idea that people and their love for one another can overcome any hatred or challenge — is central to “A River to Home.” It is also one she says she learned early on from her family, particularly the women like her Granny Hall, who came together to form groups like the Women’s Club.
Swain acknowledges that the men in her family did a lot to make Gordon County what it is today, from her grandfather G. A. Hall’s mayorship of Calhoun to James Hall’s founding of The Calhoun Times and the incorporation of the county’s far-flung independent schools by her other grandfather, William L. Swain. Still, it is the women and their love that she says was, maybe, the most important.
“These were all stalwart people. They did their duty. There was trouble, but they stuck by each other and they stuck by their duty,” she said. “They formed units to rely on one another. There was terrible deprivation after the war, but people survived because they cared about one another and could set everything else aside to help take care of each other. That’s beautiful. That’s something the women in my family were particularly good at and that women are still particularly good at today in Gordon County. You can see that happening everywhere.”
“A River To Home” is available for purchase on Amazon in paperback and for the Kindle. Ten copies will also be available at the Gordon County Historical Society Office for $20 starting next week. A portion of all sales will go directly to the society.
“Like the women who came before me, I really just hope to do a little something for the county every chance I get,” Swain said.