I’m writing this column a bit early this week. It’s Friday, Mar. 15 and I just heard about the shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, that happened last night.
Yesterday, I wrote a column about how great it was living in New Zealand, how peaceful the country was and how it was a blissful place to live. This morning, I woke up to a series of texts, missed calls and links to news articles reporting about the shooting at two mosques in Christchurch that killed 50 people. One of the mosques targeted was across the street from a park I drove by regularly.
A couple months ago I saw a post on Gordon County’s Concerned Citizens Facebook page. It was an image containing the quote that went something along the lines of this: “The Bible said love your neighbor. That means love your black, Asian, Hispanic, white, gay, straight, transgender, Buddhist, Muslim, Jewish, Republican, Democrat, disabled, elder, immigrant neighbor.” And underneath the post was a comment, “When those liberals come to their senses, then they’ll earn my love.”
At first, I thought the commenter was joking. But after reading some of the replies, it became clear they were being serious.
I don’t want to point the finger at anyone. What I do want to do is say I think we can do better. I think Calhoun can do better. If everyone we loved had “earned” our love that would be a simple life. If you only loved those who had earned it, those you loved would be worthy of it, and those who didn’t, wouldn’t. Black and white, easy as that.
But people are not worthy of earning love. We fail. We disappoint people. Everyone is imperfect, on both sides of every spectrum. Yet when did failures and differences determine how we treated people? When did religion or politics become a barrier so tall that it took weapons, genocide and massive shootings to overcome? When did a disagreement mean you had to eliminate your competitor?
New Zealand was (and still is, I believe) a safe place, and several of my friends who are there right now have told me they never thought something like this would happen there. To put it into perspective for those living in Northwest Georgia, this shooting was like having a terrorist kill 50 people in Atlanta, in the most popular city in a country half the size of Georgia.
One of my good Kiwi friends, Lisa, said Mar. 15, 2019, was New Zealand’s darkest day. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the same thing. Since the shooting, Ardern has embraced not only victim’s families, but also all Muslims who live in the country, telling them that they belong there, that New Zealand welcomes there, that it’s their home, too.
Ardern has also refused to name the shooter, saying they would forever be “nameless” to her. She said the shooter was aiming to get attention from this horrific act, and that she wouldn’t give them the satisfaction of even saying their name out loud. She said people like the shooter don’t belong in New Zealand.
And that kind of hatred doesn’t belong anywhere. That kind of violence and oppression of religious groups, people who are different or eccentric or unique, is unacceptable. The thoughtless murder of devout religious people happening in what some consider one of the world’s most peaceful countries, it’s horrifying. And people who hide behind social media to criticize people on the opposite side of the political spectrum, people of different ethnicities/races, of different sexual orientation, of different religions or spirituality, different practices, different education levels or social classes are just as bad as those who hate someone face to face.
Hatred is hatred — that is what’s black and white.
And “hatred only dies when turned on itself,” according to author and environmentalist Barbara Kingsolver.
I can’t change what’s going on in the rest of the world, but I can try to speak out in my community, in Calhoun. I think Calhoun can do better, I think I can do better, and so can each one of you. It’s not hard to love, to accept, to welcome and to comfort.
Prime Minister Ardern, in the midst of New Zealand’s darkest time, is choosing to love, to accept, to welcome and to comfort. I don’t think she’s like any other leader, and the past week has exemplified that for the rest of the world. The way to respond to such an event is to offer sanctuary, whether emotional, physical or mental, which is exactly what she’s done.
She’s also taken immediate action, introducing stricter gun laws for the country to prevent another shooting from happening again. She isn’t waiting around to see what happens next, but she’s taking a firm stance against violence and hatred. I hope other world leaders will look at her example and follow in her footsteps, standing for acceptance and love.
We aren’t dealing with the aftermath of a shooting in Calhoun, but we are dealing with hatred. And I think we can do better.