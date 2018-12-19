I remember precisely when he came up the steps and knocked on the door of my residence, a blue and white mobile home, nothing fancy, but it did have shag carpet. My first thought was that he was very handsome with black curls and even blacker eyes. He was thin and wiry with broad shoulders and a noble Greek nose. He had straight white teeth and a killer smile.
You know that movie “Jerry McGuire” when Renee Zellweger says to Tom Cruise, “You had me at hello.” I could easily have said the same words to Bill Brooks. Here was a real man, a man who had left college to serve his country in Vietnam. He came back, but not unscathed. He saw too much. He paid a high price for his service. But once home, he went back and finished college.
I met him about eight months after he returned. While we were dating, a gunshot went off in the wooded area behind my trailer. We were sitting on the couch and the next thing I knew, he had vaulted over the back of the couch and was in fighting mode. I knew how combat soldiers were. My father served during World War II and he carried his memories of that awful war until the end of his days. He had nightmares well into his 70s. War memories never leave a combat soldier.
But this isn’t about our story together. That’s for another time. This is about a gift … a gift that was given twice. After our whirlwind romance of three months, we decided to get married. Back in those days, it would have been unseemly for a young female teacher to live in sin (that’s what it was considered) with a boyfriend she was mad crazy about without being married.
We were not kids. We both had college behind us and were looking for something else in life besides a classroom and chicken houses. Bill worked in his mother’s chicken houses. She had Causby Eggs back then. This was not Bill’s life ambition, but it bought pizza and meals at Pasquale’s.
One day, he asked me what I wanted as a wedding gift. It kind of threw me. I hadn’t even thought about a wedding gift. After a day or so, I had made my decision. I wanted … a rocking chair, but not just any chair, something unique, old, worn, something I could refinish and make it my own. I wanted that chair to rock our babies in when we brought them home.
I remember seeing his face, how he looked at me with those dark eyes that melted my soul. We had discussed having children. We wanted a large family. He made it his goal to find me that chair. As we were driving toward Rome one day, we noticed a little antique store with a shed in the back. I didn’t want a fancy antique chair. I wanted to look in that shed.
It was fate, I know, but there it was, a little rocking chair that had known better days. I hadn’t seen anything like it. It had spindles as part of its back and smaller spindles connecting the arms to the seat part. The seat itself was leather, but needed work. The rungs were in good shape. It was covered in dust and the surface lacquer was cracked and dull. It was perfect.
“Are you sure you want this?” Bill asked and the antique store owner looked really skeptical at my choice.
“I have a lot nicer chairs than this one,” he argued. “This is going to take some work.”
I wanted that one and no other. He sold it to Bill for $15. Bill learned early that my tastes were not extravagant, most times.
The chair sat unattended until after we were married, but once home from the honeymoon, our landlord, Jim Lay, let me refinish it in the hall outside our little apartment. It was a labor of love, but soon, that little rocker no longer looked dirty and neglected, but clean and fresh, not new, just ready for babies to be rocked in it.
But that didn’t happen as we had hoped. We had difficulty. It was devastating to me. Bill was patient, understanding and kind, and after I had some major surgery, within a month, I was pregnant. We didn’t waste any time.
We brought our little daughter, Heather home and I immediately sat in my wedding gift. As I held our first child in my arms, I bowed my head to hers and cried. I’m not sure why. Maybe it was hormonal. Bill put his arms around both of us and that chair and just held us. It was one of those moments that is forever etched in my mind.
In time, three other babies, all boys, were brought home to be held in my arms as I rocked them. I felt such peace, and that little rocker served me and our babies well. Once our last child was born and grew out of wanting to be rocked, the little rocker became a climbing toy.
One day, one of the rungs cracked. It could not be fixed. Although I didn’t have a real need for the rocker, I didn’t want to part with it. It was moved to a screened in porch where it eventually started falling apart. I should have burned it in the wood stove or just tossed it away, but I couldn’t. I had rocked my babies in that chair. It was somehow a part of me. I collected the pieces of it and put what was once a wonderful chair in an outside building. Every so often I’d glance at it and feel a pang of want.
Two Christmases ago, we were all together, children grown with spouses, grandbabies all around excitedly opening gifts. When all were finished, everyone got quiet. I hadn’t noticed Hayden leaving the room, but he slowly came in carrying my old rocker and it was miraculously restored to its glory days, every spindle replaced, arms reattached, rungs perfect.
Well, I cried … like almost squalled. What a moment! My wedding gift became my Christmas gift … a gift twice given.
As I sat in the chair and felt that familiar comfort envelope me, my daughter in law laid our newest grandchild, Hatcher in my arms. That little chair had come full circle and it was ready to rock once again.
Merry Christmas, everyone.